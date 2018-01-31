Carson’s parent company announces 7 Illinois store closures
CHICAGO – Retailer Bon-Ton announced on Wednesday that they plan to close 42 nationwide locations—including six Carson’s stores and one Bergner’s in Illinois.
The company said the closures are part of a “previously communicated store rationalization program.” The closures include locations under all the company’s nameplates.
The following locations are closing in Illinois:
- Carson’s Clearance Center, Aurora Shopping Center, Aurora Ill.
- Carson’s, Riverside Plaza, Chicago
- Carson’s, Village Mall, Danville Ill.
- Carson’s, Northland Plaza DeKalb Ill.
- Carson’s Clearance Center, Village Plaza Morton Grove Ill.
- Bergner’s, Sheridan Village, Peoria Illinois
- Carson’s, Streets of Woodfield, Schaumburg Ill.
“We would like to thank the loyal customers who have shopped at these locations and express deep gratitude to our team of hard-working associates for their commitment to Bon-Ton and to serving our customers,” Bill Tracy, president and CEO of Bon-Ton, said.
For a complete list of nationwide closures, visit bonton.com.