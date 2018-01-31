× Carson’s parent company announces 7 Illinois store closures

CHICAGO – Retailer Bon-Ton announced on Wednesday that they plan to close 42 nationwide locations—including six Carson’s stores and one Bergner’s in Illinois.

The company said the closures are part of a “previously communicated store rationalization program.” The closures include locations under all the company’s nameplates.

The following locations are closing in Illinois:

Carson’s Clearance Center, Aurora Shopping Center, Aurora Ill.

Carson’s, Riverside Plaza, Chicago

Carson’s, Village Mall, Danville Ill.

Carson’s, Northland Plaza DeKalb Ill.

Carson’s Clearance Center, Village Plaza Morton Grove Ill.

Bergner’s, Sheridan Village, Peoria Illinois

Carson’s, Streets of Woodfield, Schaumburg Ill.

“We would like to thank the loyal customers who have shopped at these locations and express deep gratitude to our team of hard-working associates for their commitment to Bon-Ton and to serving our customers,” Bill Tracy, president and CEO of Bon-Ton, said.

For a complete list of nationwide closures, visit bonton.com.