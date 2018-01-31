× Bulls Game Notes For Wednesday @ Portland

* After losing their previous seven road games against the Trail Blazers, the Bulls have come out victorious in their last two trips to Portland. Chicago won by 25 in the most recent meeting (113-88 on November 15, 2016), its second-largest win in Portland all-time (30-point win on December 22, 1972).

* Chicago and Portland are making 12.9 and 12.2 three-pointers per game respectively during January, which rank second and third in the NBA (Houston – 15.0).

* The Trail Blazers defeated the Clippers last night, 104-96, for their sixth win in seven games. Portland is 5-3 in games with zero days rest this season, but has lost its last two such contests.

* Lauri Markkanen has now scored 10+ points in 17 consecutive games. The only Bulls to have such a streak during their rookie year are Elton Brand (2000-01), Michael Jordan (1984-85), Quintin Dailey (1982-83) and Dave Greenwood (1979-80).

* Damian Lillard has scored 25+ points in each of his last seven games, which is one game short of his career long (8 games during March 2017). Lillard is averaging 25.4 points on zero days rest this season the fifth most in the NBA (minimum 3 games).

* Jusuf Nurkic grabbed 20 of Portland’s 59 rebounds in last night’s win, tying his career high (March 9, 2017 versus Philly). Nurkic is only the second Trail Blazer to record multiple 20-rebound double-doubles with the team over the past 10 seasons (LaMarcus Aldridge – 5 games).