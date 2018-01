× Bomb squad investigating suspicious package at Merrionette Park store

MERRIONETTE PARK, Ill. – Officials are investigating a suspicious package thrown in front of a store in a southwest suburb.

A pipe bomb was reportedly thrown in front of the Tobacco City store in a shopping center Wednesday evening in Merrionette Park, Ill.

The parking lot where the store is located was evacuated.

No further information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.