Around Town checks out the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition in Lake Geneva

Winter meets art in Lake Geneva every year during Winterfest, the home of the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition (taking place Jan 31st – Feb 3rd). You can watch teams of the most talented sculptors and artists from across the country create works of art out of 8-foot wide by 9-foot tall snow blocks. The sculptors officially end their work at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 3rd. The Riviera Marketplace, offering live music, food and more is open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Voting for the "People’s Choice Award” is from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with the award ceremony at 3:00 p.m.

Other events and activities during the festival include live magic and illusion at the Tristan Crist Magic Theatre, helicopter rides, polar bar, chill cook off, historic tours of Maxwell Mansion, and free live music and entertainment and more.

Lake Geneva Visitors Center:

201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, WI 53147