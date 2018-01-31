Arctic air to defeat daytime heating Thursday; temps to fall slowly as frigid air tightens its grip with February’s arrival; single- digit lows ahead tonight; snowier pattern begins this weekend
-
Cold air to follow Friday’s snow
-
Temperatures after the 1967 blizzard
-
More cold air and some snow
-
More snow and more cold air
-
What wind condition defines a gust?
-
-
Is there an easy way to figure out the wind-chill temperature?
-
Two seasons in one day; Weather roller coast ahead
-
Light snow possible overnight
-
City gets its white Christmas after all
-
Milder temperatures to extend through midweek
-
-
When a baseball is hit by a ball player, does the ball travel farther in hot weather or in cool weather?
-
Polar air likely to bring snow in coming days
-
Chicago prepares as temperatures expected to plummet by evening rush