11-year-old shot in East Side, police say

CHICAGO – An 11-year-old was shot in the city’s East Side neighborhood Wednesday evening.

Police said the victim was on the 10300 block of South Avenue when they were shot in the left arm. The victim was standing in the residence when a vehicle drove by and an occupant in the car fired shots, striking the victim.

The victim was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

Police said the victim was not the intended target.

No one is in custody.

No further information was provided.