Dear Tom,

It’s seems like ages since we’ve had a substantial snowfall. When was the last time we had a day with at least 4 inches of snow? What has been our largest calendar day snowfall?

— Michael Taylor

Dear Michael,

To the joy of some and the dismay of others, the city has certainly been experiencing a period of subpar snowfall. We had Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski check the record books, and the last day Chicago officially logged 4 or more inches of snow was more than a year ago on Dec. 11, 2016, when 5.1 inches fell. Since then, the largest daily snowfall was 3.4 inches last year on March 14. So far this season, the heaviest daily snowfall was just 2.3 inches on Jan. 15. The city heaviest one-day snowfall dates to Jan. 2, 1999, when 18.6 inches fell, the bulk of a three-day New Year’s snowstorm than brought 21.6 inches of snow on Jan. 1-3.