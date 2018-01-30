Wednesday’s windy, “warm-up” will be fleeting; arctic air hits as February begins Thursday and is predicted to hold through mid- month; sticking snow threat being monitored Saturday
-
Cold weather returns next week
-
Saturday Forecast: Breezy and mild
-
7-day forecast: Light snow on the way
-
Cooler temps, light snow possible
-
Gradual warmup throughout week
-
-
Snow on the way, gradual warmup coming
-
Winter weather returns
-
2018 Tom Skilling White Sox Weather Day
-
Temps changing through week, cloudy days ahead
-
Cold temps on the way, light snow possible
-
-
7-Day Forecast: Mild temps. dip mid-week, rebound for the weekend
-
7-Day Forecast: Warm temps continue into early week
-
Temps in upper 40s Saturday, rain possible Sunday