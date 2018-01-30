Suspects sought in downtown strong armed robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Police are searching for suspects in two strong armed robberies in Streeterville and the Gold Coast.

A 33-year-old woman was walking alone around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Erie St when she was approached from behind by two men.

They grabbed her purse and laptop and knocked her to the ground.

She hurt her knees but declined medical attention.

Only several blocks away in the 500 block of North Columbus, a 47-year-old man was sitting in his car around 11:45 p.m. when a suspect opened the door, jumped into the passenger seat and demanded money. The suspect struck the victim in the head.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.