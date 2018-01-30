× 87 students at Saint Patrick High School out with flu

CHICAGO — The flu outbreak has hit a Chicago high school in the Belmont-Craigin neighborhood particularly hard.

Eighty-seven students at Saint Patrick High School, located at 5900 W Belmont Ave, were out sick Monday with the flu.

That’s reported to be one-seventh of the student body at the all-boys Catholic school.

The school president is reminding everyone, “if you’re sick, stay home; if you’re at school, wash your hands often, and cough into your sleeve.”