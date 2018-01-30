Driver dies after semi overturns, falls off exit ramp near New Lenox

NEW LENOX, Ill. — A driver has died and a passenger is injured after a semi truck overturned and fell off an exit ramp near New Lenox Tuesday afternoon, state police say.

State police say the semi truck tractor rolled over the concrete barrier on the right shoulder of the ramp that connects I-355 and I-80.

The driver was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene, according to state police.

A passenger was taken to the hospital.

The ramp from I-355 southbound to I-80 eastbound will remain shut down, state police say.

SB I-355: The ramp to EB I-80 is CLOSED, due to this crash. #Skycam9 pic.twitter.com/93nR7j4Dc2 — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) January 30, 2018

All traffic is being forced to westbound I-80.

Major traffic delays are reported in the area.

SB I-355: The ramp to EB I-80 CLOSED, due to crash involving a semi… 40 MINUTES: I-55 to I-80. pic.twitter.com/sicunVYqpB — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) January 30, 2018

NOW: Truck appears to have rolled off the ramp connecting I-355 and I-80 in New Lenox. Our @AmyRutledgeWGN is flying over big backups westbound I-80. Ramp from I-355 to eastbound I-80 closed. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/56fB0uuoY8 — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) January 30, 2018