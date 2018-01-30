Political analyst Paul Lisnek on State of the Union, McCabe’s resignation
-
Political analyst Paul Lisnek on North Korea, Trump tweets, tax bill, Gutierrez resignation
-
Political analyst Paul Lisnek on government shutdown
-
Political analyst Paul Lisnek on Senate deal to reopen federal government
-
WGN political analyst Paul Lisnek on Trump’s alleged vulgar comments
-
Political analyst Paul Lisnek on Mueller investigation, Trump DACA meeting, Oprah presidency?
-
-
Political analyst Paul Lisnek on results of Alabama election
-
Political analyst Paul Lisnek Alabama vota, Roy Moore
-
Political analyst Paul Lisnek on Ex-Trump aide Flynn pleading guilty
-
Political analyst Paul Lisnek on healthcare exec. order, FEMA tweets, Iran deal
-
Trump reacts to reports of FBI deputy director’s retirement
-
-
CPS CEO wants ethics rules changed to hire former board member
-
Oprah Winfrey ‘actively thinking’ about 2020 run for president, sources say
-
‘New California’ movement hopes to create 51st state from rural counties