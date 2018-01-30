Police investigate after at least 1 shot in Berwyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERWYN, Ill. -- Police are investigating after at least one person was shot overnight in the western suburbs.

The shooting happened around midnight Tuesday at 26th and Clarence, in the lot connected to a public health building in Berwyn.

The condition of the person shot is unknown at this time.

The investigation appears to be focused on the vehicle the victim was sitting in which has about two-dozen bullet holes in the windshield.

There are just as many shell casings on the ground.

Berwyn police have not confirmed or provided more information at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.