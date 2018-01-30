Pizza healthier breakfast option than most cereals, report says

Looking for something to eat this morning? Why not heat up that leftover pizza!

Cold pizza, microwaved pizza or store bought — it doesn’t matter — because according to The Daily Meal, it’s better than those cereals loaded with sugar.

Pizza’s got protein, carbs and it might actually have some vegetables, depending on which kind you are eating.

The Daily Mail even spoke to nutritionist who says an average slice of pizza and a bowl of cereal with whole milk contain nearly the same amount of calories.

However, pizza will keep you full longer and boost satiety throughout the morning.