Midday Fix: Duck blind hot chili from The Duck Inn and details on ABT’s upcoming Charity Chili Cook Off

Chef Kevin Hickey of The Duck Inn

The Duck Inn

2701 S. Eleanor St

Chicago, IL 60608

www.theduckinnchicago.com

Event:

Super Bowl Charity Chili Cook Off that is happening at Abt Electronics in their Inspiration Studio on Thursday evening, February 1. Three celebrity judges will choose the best chili and the winning chef will get $5000 (donated by Abt) to go to their favorite charity.

Thursday – February 1, 7:00pm

Abt Electronics

1200 N Milwaukee Ave

Glenview

Tickets: $10 in advance/$15 at door

www.abt.com/chili

Recipe:

Duck Blind Hot Chili

Ground Duck Meat 3lb.

Duck Sausage, sliced 2lb

Onions, chopped 1ea

Garlic, minced 3T

Chili Powder 2T

Cumin 1T

Smoked Paprika 1T

Oregano, Dried 1T

Chipotle Chili in adobo, chopped 1can

San Marzano Canned Tomatoes, chopped 28oz.

Cannelini Beans 1can

Cilantro 1bunch

Duck Chicharrons 3oz

Farmers Cheese 8oz

Orange Zest 2 oranges

Brown duck Meat and sausages hard in vegetable oil on high heat, season liberally with salt and fresh ground black pepper. Remove browned meat and turn heat to low. Add the onion and cook slowly until completely translucent. Add garlic and cook for another 5 minutes. Add all the dry spices and turn heat up to medium and toast the spices until very aromatic. Add tomatoes and water from washing the cans out. Add chipotle peppers and beans and the browned meat. Check seasoning, reduce heat to low and simmer for 2 hours.

Serve in a crock and top with cilantro leaves, a tablespoon of farmers cheese, 1 tablespoon of cicharrons and a sprinkle of orange zest.