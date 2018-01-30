Midday Fix: Duck blind hot chili from The Duck Inn and details on ABT’s upcoming Charity Chili Cook Off

The Duck Inn
2701 S. Eleanor St
Chicago, IL 60608
Event:
Super Bowl Charity Chili Cook Off that is happening at Abt Electronics in their Inspiration Studio on Thursday evening, February 1. Three celebrity judges will choose the best chili and the winning chef will get $5000 (donated by Abt) to go to their favorite charity.
Thursday – February 1, 7:00pm
Abt Electronics
1200 N Milwaukee Ave
Glenview
Tickets: $10 in advance/$15 at door
Recipe:
Duck Blind Hot Chili
Ground Duck Meat 3lb.
Duck Sausage, sliced 2lb
Onions, chopped 1ea
Garlic, minced 3T
Chili Powder 2T
Cumin 1T
Smoked Paprika 1T
Oregano, Dried 1T
Chipotle Chili in adobo, chopped 1can
San Marzano Canned Tomatoes, chopped 28oz.
Cannelini Beans 1can
Cilantro 1bunch
Duck Chicharrons 3oz
Farmers Cheese 8oz
Orange Zest 2 oranges
Brown duck Meat and sausages hard in vegetable oil on high heat, season liberally with salt and fresh ground black pepper. Remove browned meat and turn heat to low. Add the onion and cook slowly until completely translucent. Add garlic and cook for another 5 minutes. Add all the dry spices and turn heat up to medium and toast the spices until very aromatic. Add tomatoes and water from washing the cans out. Add chipotle peppers and beans and the browned meat. Check seasoning, reduce heat to low and simmer for 2 hours.
Serve in a crock and top with cilantro leaves, a tablespoon of farmers cheese, 1 tablespoon of cicharrons and a sprinkle of orange zest.