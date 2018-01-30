× Man attempting to break into home, shot and killed by accomplice

CHICAGO – A person was shot and killed during an attempted break in on Chicago’s North Side Tuesday night.

Police say the victim, a 43-year-old male, was with at least one other suspect and attempting to break into a home in the 2400 block of Eastwood Ave in Lincoln Square.

Police say the suspects encountered people inside the residence.

At that time, the second suspect fired shots.

No one inside the home was hurt.

The second offender is not in custody.

Police are investigating.