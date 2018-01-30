Lunchbreak: Cap’n Crunch chicken nuggets and Flaming Hot Cheetos crusted wings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bounce Chicago Executive Chef Sean Olnowich

Bounce Chicago

Address: 324 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60654

Phone: (312) 313-7300

www.bouncesportingclub.com

Recipes:

Cap’n Crunch Chicken Nuggets

1 lb. boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut to 2” pieces

egg wash - 2 eggs, mixed with ½ cup milk

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups cap n’ crunch cereal

1 cup corn flake crumbs

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

1 tbsp. paprika

1 tsp. cayenne pepper

1 tbsp. kosher salt

8 cups soybean or peanut oil for frying

Smoked Chili Queso

1 cup roasted tomatoes

1 cup Velveeta cheese

½ cup milk

1 chipotle pepper in adobo

Pickled Chilies

1 lb. Fresno peppers, sliced thin – can substitute red or green jalapeno

1 cup seasoned rice wine vinegar

½ cup water

¼ cup sugar

2 tbsp. kosher salt

1 tbsp. coriander seeds

Old Bay Seasoning

Queso

In a saucepan, on low to medium heat, add the milk and when it simmers, add the Velveeta cheese and stir until it is fully melted.

Pour the cheese mixture into a food processor and blend in the roasted tomatoes and chipotle pepper.

Season with salt and pepper to taste and reserve.

Chilies

In a small saucepan, add the vinegar, water, sugar, salt, and coriander seeds and bring to a bowl.

Put the sliced chilies in a bowl and pour the vinegar mixture over the chilies.

Cover with plastic wrap.

Reserve for 1 hour and refrigerate; these can last in the refrigerator for 2 weeks.

Chicken

Preheat the oil in a saucepan to 325 degrees.

In a food processor, blend cap’n crunch, cornflake crumbs, panko, cayenne, paprika, and salt.

In order, set up 1 bowl flour, then egg wash, and cap’n crunch mix.

With the cut chicken thighs, coat each in flour, then egg wash, and crunch mix.

Deep fry the chicken nuggets for 7 minutes to a golden brown.

Remove from oil and let the excess oil drain off on a plate with paper towel.

Assembly

Transfer nuggets to a serving dish, top with old bay seasoning and pickled chilies and serve with warm smoked chili queso.

Flaming Hot Cheetos Crusted Wings

Ingredients:

1 lb. split jumbo chicken wings

1 cup Flaming Hot Cheetos, ground in food processor

1 cup Puffed Cheetos, ground in food processor

1 tbsp. cayenne pepper

Frying oil, peanut or soybean – enough to fill a medium saucepan half way

1 tsp. kosher salt

Chicken wings

Heat oil in the saucepan until a deep fry thermometer reads 300 degrees.

In a bowl, mix the Hot Cheetos, Puffed Cheetos, and cayenne pepper.

Toss the chicken wings in half of the Cheetos mix pressing to adhere and place chicken in oil for 6 minutes.

Take the chicken out of the oil and let cool on a small sheet pan with a wire rack.

Increase the heat until the deep fry thermometer reads 375 degrees.

Place the chicken back in the hot oil and finish frying until cooked through and crispy, about 4 minutes.

Take the chicken out and let the oil drain off.

Place the chicken into a large bowl and add the remaining Cheetos mix and salt and toss to coat.

Assembly

Arrange the wings on a platter and top with any Cheetos mix that didn’t stick on. The wings pair well with sour cream & onion dip or any of your favorite dipping sauces.