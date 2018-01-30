Lunchbreak: Cap’n Crunch chicken nuggets and Flaming Hot Cheetos crusted wings

Bounce Chicago
Address: 324 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60654
Phone: (312) 313-7300
Recipes:
Cap’n Crunch Chicken Nuggets
1 lb. boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut to 2” pieces
egg wash - 2 eggs, mixed with ½ cup milk
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 cups cap n’ crunch cereal
1 cup corn flake crumbs
1 cup panko breadcrumbs
1 tbsp. paprika
1 tsp. cayenne pepper
1 tbsp. kosher salt
8 cups soybean or peanut oil for frying
Smoked Chili Queso
1 cup roasted tomatoes
1 cup Velveeta cheese
½ cup milk
1 chipotle pepper in adobo
Pickled Chilies
1 lb. Fresno peppers, sliced thin – can substitute red or green jalapeno
1 cup seasoned rice wine vinegar
½ cup water
¼ cup sugar
2 tbsp. kosher salt
1 tbsp. coriander seeds
Old Bay Seasoning
Queso
In a saucepan, on low to medium heat, add the milk and when it simmers, add the Velveeta cheese and stir until it is fully melted.
Pour the cheese mixture into a food processor and blend in the roasted tomatoes and chipotle pepper.
Season with salt and pepper to taste and reserve.
Chilies
In a small saucepan, add the vinegar, water, sugar, salt, and coriander seeds and bring to a bowl.
Put the sliced chilies in a bowl and pour the vinegar mixture over the chilies.
Cover with plastic wrap.
Reserve for 1 hour and refrigerate; these can last in the refrigerator for 2 weeks.
Chicken
Preheat the oil in a saucepan to 325 degrees.
In a food processor, blend cap’n crunch, cornflake crumbs, panko, cayenne, paprika, and salt.
In order, set up 1 bowl flour, then egg wash, and cap’n crunch mix.
With the cut chicken thighs, coat each in flour, then egg wash, and crunch mix.
Deep fry the chicken nuggets for 7 minutes to a golden brown.
Remove from oil and let the excess oil drain off on a plate with paper towel.
Assembly
Transfer nuggets to a serving dish, top with old bay seasoning and pickled chilies and serve with warm smoked chili queso.
Flaming Hot Cheetos Crusted Wings
Ingredients:
1 lb. split jumbo chicken wings
1 cup Flaming Hot Cheetos, ground in food processor
1 cup Puffed Cheetos, ground in food processor
1 tbsp. cayenne pepper
Frying oil, peanut or soybean – enough to fill a medium saucepan half way
1 tsp. kosher salt
Chicken wings
Heat oil in the saucepan until a deep fry thermometer reads 300 degrees.
In a bowl, mix the Hot Cheetos, Puffed Cheetos, and cayenne pepper.
Toss the chicken wings in half of the Cheetos mix pressing to adhere and place chicken in oil for 6 minutes.
Take the chicken out of the oil and let cool on a small sheet pan with a wire rack.
Increase the heat until the deep fry thermometer reads 375 degrees.
Place the chicken back in the hot oil and finish frying until cooked through and crispy, about 4 minutes.
Take the chicken out and let the oil drain off.
Place the chicken into a large bowl and add the remaining Cheetos mix and salt and toss to coat.
Assembly
Arrange the wings on a platter and top with any Cheetos mix that didn’t stick on. The wings pair well with sour cream & onion dip or any of your favorite dipping sauces.