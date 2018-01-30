Hearing held to determine if 1982 confession will stand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A hearing began Tuesday over the new trial of a man convicted of murdering two Chicago officers in 1982

The hearing was not about Jackie Wilson’s guilt or innocence in the murders. It was about whether officers under disgraced former commander Jon Burge beat a confession out of him.

Jamie Fahey was 1-years-old when her father, Officer William Fahey, was gunned down during a traffic stop. His partner Richard O’Brien was also shot and killed.

Jamie Fahey says the hearing is the last ditch effort of a guilty man to get out of prison. In February of 1982, Wilson confessed and was found guilty of standing by while his brother Andrew Wilson shot the officers. Wilson says officers beat him, kicked him in the groin, put a gun to his mouth and gave him electric shocks so he would confess.

Tuesday, Mike Hartnett, the court reporter who took both Wilson brothers confessions, was on the stand. He told the judge he didn’t care if the brothers were tortured, they were cop killers.

Wilson’s attorney Flint Taylor said, “This case is about the code of silence. This case is about a pattern and practice the judge kept reflecting on that.”

Hartnett also said he didn’t’ see any marks on Wilson to indicate that he had been tortured. And that his confession appeared voluntary.

Burge was fired from CPD in 1993 after it was determine he tortured Andrew Wilson into confessing. Wilson died in prison. Burge is accused of torturing more than 100 suspects, mostly African Americans.

The hearing will continue and Judge William Hooks will decide if Wilson should get a new trial.