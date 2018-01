LISLE, Ill. — Emergency crews have secured the scene of a hazmat situation in suburban Lisle.

At about 7 a.m. Tuesday, authorities were called to 6300 block of Kindling Court at about 7 a.m. to investigate a rotten egg smell.

As a precaution, residents in the area were evacuated. No one was injured.

No hazard found. Building and area secured. Building turned over to Village of Lisle. — Lisle-Woodridge Fire (@lwfdnews) January 30, 2018

6382 Kindling Ct. Lisle, Ill. Unknown odor from residence. Companies securing structure. pic.twitter.com/HpLyjgfD5G — Lisle-Woodridge Fire (@lwfdnews) January 30, 2018