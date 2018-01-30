DNA clears two men convicted of 1990 murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- DNA evidence has cleared two more men who claimed they were tortured into confessing to a murder they didn't commit.

Corey Batchelor and Kevin Bailey were convicted in 1990 of killing the wife of a retired Chicago police officer.

They claimed they were tortured by police under the direction of then-Area 2 Commander Jon Burge.

Burge was never convicted of torture, but he spent time in prison for lying under oath about torture.

Batchelor was released on parole in 2004 but says he's glad a judge vacated the convictions today.

Kevin Bailey was serving an 80-year prison term for the murder but has been ordered released from prison.