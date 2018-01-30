Clemson Smith Muniz of LaVida Baseball discusses the Hall of Fame, 2018 season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For those in the Dominican Republic, it was another proud baseball moment.

Earlier in January, Vladimir Guerrero was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2018. The outfielder was one of the best hitters and fielders of his generation, representing not only the teams he played but the country to which he calls home.

It was a big moment for La Vida Baseball as well. That's the organization which along with the Baseball Hall of Fame honors the proud history of Latino players in Major League Baseball, and made for a great day for Clemson Smith Muniz.

The executive editor of La Vida Baseball joined Sports Feed to discuss that along with other Latino baseball starts in Chicago baseball on Sports Feed on Tuesday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

