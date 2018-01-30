Bulls continue to work on a Nikola Mirotic trade with the Pelicans: Report

CHICAGO - Perhaps Nikola Mirotic's days with the Bulls are officially numbered, but like everything else, nothing tends to be easy for Bulls.
According to a report from Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago, the Bulls will be trading the forward to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for a first round pick and center Omer Asik.
However a half hour later, the trade appeared to hit a snag according to multiple reports.
Yet is appears the trade may still be in the works, according to a report from K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.
The team has yet to confirm either one of the moves, though Mirotic did leave the team's practice at the Advocate Center early.
Mirotic has been with the Bulls since the 2014-2015 season and at the moment is enjoying one of his best stretches with the team. Since returning from injuries suffered in a practice fight with Bobby Portis in the preseason, Mirotic has averaged 16.8 points a game with 6.4 rebounds a contest.
Yet a trade was considered an almost imminent after the Portis practice incident, with the question being how long would it take for the Bulls to deal him away.
Asik will make a return to the Bulls after starting his career with the team back in 2010. After two years with the Bulls, he then spent two seasons in Houston and then the last four in New Orleans.
In a reserve role, Asik is averaging 1.3 points and 2.5 rebounds a game.
