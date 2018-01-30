Bulls continue to work on a Nikola Mirotic trade with the Pelicans: Report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Perhaps Nikola Mirotic's days with the Bulls are officially numbered, but like everything else, nothing tends to be easy for Bulls.

According to a report from Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago, the Bulls will be trading the forward to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for a first round pick and center Omer Asik.

Bulls deal involving Nikola Mirotic with Pelicans has hit a "snag" according to a source. — Vincent Goodwill (@vgoodwill) January 30, 2018

However a half hour later, the trade appeared to hit a snag according to multiple reports.

New Orleans and Chicago had a deal for Nikola Mirotic, but it's fallen apart for now, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 30, 2018

Chicago and New Orleans don't need Mirotic's permission to make trade should his $12.5M team option in 2018-19 get guaranteed with a trade. Without that salary guaranteed prior to finalizing trade, teams need Mirotic to agree. Otherwise, Mirotic likely becomes a rental for Pels. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 30, 2018

Bulls deal involving Nikola Mirotic with Pelicans has hit a "snag" according to a source. — Vincent Goodwill (@vgoodwill) January 30, 2018

Yet is appears the trade may still be in the works, according to a report from K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.

Bulls, Pelicans still in advanced discussions on Mirotic trade. Nothing finalized. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 30, 2018

The team has yet to confirm either one of the moves, though Mirotic did leave the team's practice at the Advocate Center early.

Mirotic has been with the Bulls since the 2014-2015 season and at the moment is enjoying one of his best stretches with the team. Since returning from injuries suffered in a practice fight with Bobby Portis in the preseason, Mirotic has averaged 16.8 points a game with 6.4 rebounds a contest.

Yet a trade was considered an almost imminent after the Portis practice incident, with the question being how long would it take for the Bulls to deal him away.

Asik will make a return to the Bulls after starting his career with the team back in 2010. After two years with the Bulls, he then spent two seasons in Houston and then the last four in New Orleans.

In a reserve role, Asik is averaging 1.3 points and 2.5 rebounds a game.

Check back with WGNTV.COM for more on this story.