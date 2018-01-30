× Blackhawks Game Notes For Tuesday @ Nashville

* The Blackhawks won, 5-1, at Detroit on Thursday. Chicago is 4-0-1 in its last five road games, and has outscored its opponents 25-12.

* The Predators won, 3-0, at New Jersey on Thursday. Nashville has earned points in each of its last eight games (6-0-2). Thursday’s 3-0 win over the Devils was the only game of the eight that was not decided by a single goal.

* This is the fourth and final meeting of the regular season between the Blackhawks and Predators. The first three meetings this season have featured a total of 11 goals with Chicago going 1-2-0 and Nashville going 2-0-1. The Blackhawks are 0-for-15 on the power play and the Predators have scored a power-play goal in each game.

* Alex DeBrincat, born just outside of Detroit in Farmington Hills, Michigan, had a hat trick on Thursday at Detroit. It was the second hat trick of the season for the 20-year-old, matching the total number of Chicago hat tricks from rookies between 2003-04 and 2016-17 (Artemi Panarin in 2015-16 at NYR, Ryan Hartman in 2016-17 vs. Nsh).

* Pekka Rinne authored his fourth shutout of the season on Thursday at New Jersey. Rinne has won five straight starts allowing a 1.78 GAA and having a .940 save percentage. This season, Rinne is 2-0-1 against the Blackhawks with a 1.64 GAA and a .958 save percentage.

* P.K. Subban has a goal in three straight games, and since December 13, 2017, Subban’s eight goals are most in the NHL among defensemen. Subban can become just the second Predator defensemen in team history with a 4+ game goal streak. The only other one was Mattias Ekholm who had a four-game goal streak earlier this season (Nov. 14-20).