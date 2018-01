Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A new Big Star taco location will open in Wrigleyville around baseball's Opening Day.

It will be located in the new hotel opposite Wrigley Field.

The new space will be two floors with a large patio with seating for more than 80 people. There is also space for live music.

Big Star in Wicker Park is one of the most popular taco restaurants in the city.

The Wrigleyville location is scheduled to open in early April.