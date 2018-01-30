Bears Insider previews Super Bowl LII

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WGN Radio`s Adam Hoge previews the big game live from radio row in Minneapolis. He also explains Alshon Jeffery`s decision to join the Eagles, what the new Bears coaches are up to this offseason, and the chances Brian Urlacher will become a first-ballot Hall of Famer.You can hear more from Adam everyday on "Sports Central" from 1-2pm on WGNRadio.com, the WGN Radio app and download the podcast from iTunes and Google Play.