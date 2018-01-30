Around Town checks out Kids Science Labs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kids Science Labs want to enable the next generation of creative thinkers and science is a tremendous vehicle for learning how things work, especially for children 2-12 yrs old. So they built learning and discovery labs that are open six days a week, all year long, including summer to investigate, create, and innovate.

Every class KSL teaches starts with a question to explore and focus on guiding kids to find answers using their own unique hands-on science curriculum, instead of just telling them something abstract in a science book.

At Kids Science Labs, they believe strongly in a set of core values that are focused on creating an environment for safe discovery and many opportunities to ask questions for kids. They also know how important having engaging and knowledgeable teachers are to the learning process, so they sought out the best hands-on educators to help them deliver their dynamic and interactive curriculum.

Kid Science Labs recognizes that having fun is important, and while music, sports, other activities are indeed fantastic, even a toddler can experiment with a popsicle that melts. That's science. That's KSL. They would love to work with your child to enable them to develop the creativity, analytical reasoning, and problem solving that is central to their program at Kids Science Labs.

Kids Science Labs:

1500 N. Kigsbury St.

Chicago, IL 60642