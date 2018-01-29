× Team Bonding: Mitchell Trubisky and Kyle Long enjoy a quick vacation

CHICAGO – If you’re rooting for the Bears’ rebuild to succeed, it’s a good thing to see camaraderie between the Bears’ faces of the franchise.

That’s quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and offensive guard Kyle Long, two of the most recognizable players in the organization and the key to the team’s rebuild under General Manager Ryan Pace.

So far it appears they are getting along swimmingly.

Team Bonding: Looks like Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky and Kyle Long are having a heck of a time on vacation. pic.twitter.com/Z0L9fu1wpP — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) January 29, 2018

Trubisky posted some of his pictures from a quick trip to Dana Point, California on his Instagram story this weekend, showing off the trip with teammate Long.

Both players are key to the Bears’ rebuilding as Trubisky was drafted last Spring as the franchise quarterback in the Pace era. Starting for the first time in Week 5, completing 59.4 percent of their passes for 2,193 yards with seven touchdowns compared to seven interceptions.

Long, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, is coming off another injury-filled season in 2017. Playing through ankle, shoulder, and hand injuries, Long missed the first two games of the season and then was shut down on December 5th.