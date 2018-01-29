Ryan Glasspiegel starts a week of Super Bowl LII previews on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's not the first and certainly won't be the last on the show.

When it comes to a Super Bowl, there is always plenty of discussion on Sports Feed and that's the case for the 52nd edition of the big game. Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman will be discussing a lot about the match-up of the Eagles and the Patriots in Minneapolis this week.

We began that coverage on Monday as we welcomed Ryan Glasspiegel back to the show to discuss the many storylines of the game at US Bank Stadium. You can watch his segments on Monday's show by clicking on the video above or below.