Rauner, Ives square off before March GOP governor primary

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. Bruce Rauner squared off with his opponent in the March 20 Republican primary Monday.

But the first-term governor made it sound like he's running against Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan when he appeared before the Chicago Tribune editorial board Monday.

Rauner opponent Rep. Jeanne Ives of Wheaton repeatedly criticized Rauner for failing to tackle issues in his first three years in office.

Rauner says he's been blocked by Madigan — speaker for more than three decades. He says he's the only Republican who can beat front-runner Democratic nominee J.B. Pritzker and "take the power away from Madigan."

Ives says there are ways to work around Madigan to accomplish goals. She says Republicans don't trust Rauner because he signed a law providing for publicly funded abortions and one friendly to immigrants.