Chicago police issue community alert after burglars pose as utility workers

CHICAGO -- A warning is going out to people living on the south and southwest sides: robbers posing as utility workers are talking their way into homes.

Chicago police have issued a community alert for the neighborhoods of Bridgeport, Gage Park and McKinley Park.

The burglaries are happening in the 9th District at all times of the afternoon.

January 5th in the 5300 block of South California

January 8th in the 2500 block of South Normal January 10th in the 1800 block of West 34th Street

January 27th in the 1300 block of West Fuller Street.

One victim told WGN News a man came to her house and said he was a plumber working down the street. He told her there was an emergency and he needed to get inside to check her pipes.

As that suspect distracted her, others entered the home and robbed her.

The woman says her son came home during the burglary and chased the suspects away.

Police have released only vague descriptions of the robbers, but there could be as many as eight offenders - two unknown white males between 20-30-years-old; one male white Hispanic between 40-45-years old, 5-feet-8-inches tall and 200 lbs; and three unknown offenders.

Police say they’re targets are seniors.

Police are hoping cameras in the area can help identify them.