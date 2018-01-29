Midday Fix: A 3-course meal you can get for under $10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marshall Shafkowitz, Washburne Culinary & Hospitality Institute Executive Director & Dean

Derrick Boatman, Washburne Culinary Student

For more information about Washburne Culinary, go to http://www.washburneculinary.com and for more information about City Colleges of Chicago, go to http://www.ccc.edu or call 773/C-O-L-L-E-G-E.

Sikia, Washburne's on-campus student-run restaurant is located at: 740 W. 63rd St., Chicago. Sikia is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for lunch (11am-1pm); it’s less than $10 for a three course gourmet, white tablecloth meal.

Washburne students will be preparing and serving these braised short ribs at lunchtime during Airport Restaurant at O'Hare on February 6th and at Midway on February 7th.

Recipe:

Short Ribs Braised in Red Wine



Yield: 15 Portions

Ingredient Amount

3 Quarts, Dry Red Wine

1/2 cup, Vegetable Oil

15, Beef Short Ribs, trimmed

1 1/2 teaspoon, Black Peppercorns, crushed

Flour, for dredging As Needed

15, Garlic, cloves

12, Shallots, split

3, Carrots, 1-inch pieces

3, Celery Ribs, 1-inch pieces

2, Leeks, white & green, 1-inch pieces, washed

9 Sprigs, Flat Leaf Parsley

3 Sprigs, Thyme 3

4, Bay Leaf

4 Tablespoons, Tomato Paste

1 Gallon, Veal Stock

Ground White Pepper, To Taste

Method:

Heat the wine in a large saucepan over medium heat. Reduce by half and remove from heat.

Center a rack in the oven and preheat the oven to 350°F.

Season the ribs with salt and pepper and dust with flour, heat a Dutch oven and sear the ribs for 5 minutes on both sides – remove and set aside.

Remove all but 1 tablespoon of fat from the pot, lower the heat to medium, add the vegetables and herbs. Brown the vegetables lightly, then stir in the tomato paste and cook for 1 minute to blend. Add the reduced wine, the browned ribs and stock to the pot. Bring to a boil, cover the pot tightly and slide into the oven. Braise for 2 ½ hours, or until the ribs are tender enough to be easily pierced with a fork. Every 30 minutes or so, lift the lid and skim and discard whatever fat may have bubbled up to the surface.

Carefully transfer the meat to a large pan and cover to keep warm.

Boil the pan juices until thickened and reduce to approximately 6 cups. Season with salt and white pepper and pass through a fine-mesh strainer; discard the solids. Pour the sauce on the meat and reserve.

Broccoli Rabe, Garlic & Hot Pepper



Yield: 15 portion

Ingredient Amount

6 Lbs., Broccoli Rabe

3 Oz., Olive Oil

1 1/2 Tablespoons, Garlic, minced

2 Teaspoons, Red Pepper Flakes

Salt, As Needed

Method:

Bring a large pot of salted water to boil.

Cook the broccoli rabe, in small batches until al dente, shock in ice water, drain well and reserve for service.

When ready to serve, no matter how many portions, sauté in olive oil, with a little garlic and red pepper flakes, season with salt and serve.

Soft Polenta



Yield: 15 portions

Ingredient Amount

1 Gallon, Milk

1 Quart, Water

Salt, As Needed

1 Quart, Yellow Polenta

4 Oz., Butter, whole, melted

Ground White Pepper, To Taste

Method:

Bring the milk and water to a slow simmer in a heavy bottomed sauce pot and lightly season with salt.

In a mixing bowl toss the polenta with the melted butter and pour into the milk in a steady stream, while whisking constantly, until all is added and there is no lumps.

Simmer, stirring often with a heat treated spatula until the starch is cooked out and the flavor develops – about 30 – 45 minutes.

Hold for hot service with a little butter melted on the top.