Michael Cerami discusses a slow-moving MLB offseason on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Maybe someday, Yu Darvish, Jake Arrieta, Alex Cobb, and others will have a home for the 2018 season.

But after a slow 2018 free agent season in Major League Baseball, when that happens is anyone's guess. Spring Training is under a month away and some of the best free agents remain available. That's a big issue for the Cubs, who have their rotation for 2018 a bit on hold as they await the decision on the starters.

Michael Cerami of Bleacher Nation appeared on Sports Feed Monday night to discuss this most unusual MLB offseason with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. They also discussed some of the possible lineups for the Cubs in 2018 as well.

To watch Michael's segments on Monday's show by clicking on the video above or below.