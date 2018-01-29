× Major incidents cause backups on Tri-State near O’Hare Oasis

CHICAGO — Two major incidents have caused big traffic backups on the Tri-State on the North Side of the city Monday night.

A big crash on I-294 southbound just north of Irving Park has led to the closure of five of six lanes along with the shoulder, with only one lane getting by, since around 8:12 p.m. Monday.

A little further south, a vehicle on fire on I-294 near the O’Hare Oasis is also causing gapers delays and the closure of two right lanes and the right shoulder since around 8:37 p.m..

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.