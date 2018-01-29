Kris Dunn ‘starting to turn the corner,’ traveling with the Bulls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Kris Dunn is finally feeling better.

"You can just tell. His eyes are brighter. He's starting to turn the corner and obviously that's a great thing," noted Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg.

It's been almost two weeks since Dunn face-planted on a dunk against the Golden State Warriors. He's been dealing with headaches and grogginess ever since.

"He still has a lot of tests that he needs to pass before he gets out of the concussion protocol. We're still looking at an extended period of time before we get him back on the floor."

Dunn is scheduled to make the trip with the team to Portland as the Bulls begin a three-game West Coast swing.

He probably won't play in any games, but it's a step in the right direction.

"I see him everyday," remarked Bulls star Zach LaVine. "Been over to his house a couple times to check on him. He's doing a lot better. He'll be back out there soon. Once you're in that protocol, it takes a while to get out of it. He looks fine right now. I just saw him back there eating with me earlier today. He's good."

The Bulls haven't been so good without him, falling to 1-4 in his absence after Sunday's blowout loss to the Bucks.