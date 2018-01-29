× It’s a quick and quiet NHL All-Star Weekend for the Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane

TAMPA BAY – In a few past years, he’s not been alone when it comes to representing Chicago in the National Hockey League’s mid-season classic.

But like the regular season has been different for the Blackhawks, so was this All-Star Game for right winger Patrick Kane. In 2018, he was the team’s lone representative on the Central Division All-Stars after the team’s struggles for most of the first half of the season.

His time on the ice was a bit quick this weekend starting on Saturday with the annual skills compeition. Kane took part in just one even – the puck control relay – where a player skates through a number of obstacles with the puck in hand. The winger finished in the middle of the pack of the eight participants, completing the course in 32.792 seconds to get fourth place.

Sunday’s game was just as quick for Kane along with the rest of the Central Division All-Stars in the 3-on-3 tournament. He didn’t register a goal or a point against the Pacific Division team, which score three goals in the final 1:46 to win it 5-2. Kane registered four shots on goal in 7:12 of ice time.

He won’t have much time to rest up after All-Star Weekend in Tampa Bay as the Blackhawks are right back to work on Tuesday. They’ll be in Nashville to face the Predators as they sit four points out of the last playoff spot in the Western Conference.