Family demands release of man in ICE custody

CHICAGO -- A small but vocal group came to the Citizenship and Immigration office demanding the release of man they say was unlawfully taken into custody.

Supporters and family of Elvin Coreas say Immigration and Customs took him in after he filed a complaint against a contractor who didn't pay him for a job.

Monday, they delivered a letter and petition asking for his release and to investigate a contractor for breaking state employment laws.

Coreas' family asked he be freed on an I-Bond, which doesn't require money to be posted for one's release.