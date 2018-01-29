Corey Crawford did not get back on the ice as Hawks had hoped

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The Blackhawks are hitting the road without Corey Crawford, again.

Head coach Joel Quenneville had hoped Crawford would get back on the ice over the All-Star weekend, but that didn't happen.

"Setback, whatever - we were kind of encouraged that he might have been on this weekend. It doesn't give us a clear idea of when he'd be able to play. We'll get a better idea when he's on the ice."

As to whether or not Coach Q is 100% sure he'll be back this year?

"We're optimistic that that's definitely the case."

The Hawks are in desperate need of points as they head to Nashville, so worrying about Crawford won't do them any good.

"That's one of those indefinite things," explained Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews. "There's a lot of indefinite things that you can worry about in hockey or in any sport. You can't have your mind in a million places at once. I think everyone's focused on their own job right now."

Anton Forsberg will start in net Tuesday against the Predators.