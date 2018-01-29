Rare Super Blue Blood Moon may be hidden by clouds Wednesday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- An astronomical trifecta is coming to the skies the morning of this Wednesday, January 31, but the "Super Blood Moon" may be covered up by clouds in the Chicagoland area.

The Super Blood Moon is a combination of when the moon comes closest to Earth in its orbit (aka super moon), falls as the second full moon of the month (aka blue moon), and passes through the Earth's shadow, appearing as an eclipse for some and turning a reddish hue for others.

According to NASA, the best viewing time in Chicago is between 6:15 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., while the Earth's reddish shadow falls on the moon, and before the sun rises around 7 a.m.

Unfortunately, the weather predicted for the viewing period is quite dicey. As the center of high pressure providing our clear weather shifts off to the east, high level clouds are expected to overspread the region Tuesday, and thicken as an influx of mild air moves in tomorrow night.

By Wednesday morning, cloud coverage of between 69 percent and 84 percent is predicted, so there may be some breaks in the cloud. If you're planning on being outside, temperatures will be between 28 and 40 degrees, with spotty rain showers possible.

It remains to be seen if this rare occurrence will be visible or not; the last total lunar eclipse of a blue moon over North America occurred 150 years ago, less than a year after the end of the Civil War.

This NASA video lays out the story on the Super Blue Blood Moon: