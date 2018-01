Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Rebuilding Exchange is a non-profit social enterprise dedicated to building up what's been taken down. They do this by diverting building materials from landfills and making them accessible for reuse through a retail warehouse, by providing educational workshops and job training program, and by creating innovative models for sustainable reuse through their custom furniture line, "RX Made".

Rebuilding Exchange:

1740 West Webster Ave.

Chicago, IL 60614

rebuildingexchange.org