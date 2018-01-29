× 9-year-old girl who received Trump support has successful brain surgery

BROWNFIELD, Texas — A 9-year-old Texas girl whose brain surgery garnered national attention has exited ICU after a successful surgery.

Sophia Marie Campa-Peters underwent brain surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital on Friday, after being diagnosed with a rare disorder that leads to strokes, according to the Associated Press.

Sophia’s story travelled when a Care2 petition was created to ask for prayers rather than money. Sophia requested that the world pray for her as the upcoming operation came near, with a goal of 10,000 prayers.

So many of you have committed to pray for Sophia! Would you take a moment to add your name to the prayer petition here? Thanks @JodeyArrington for setting this up!#10000people #prayersforsophia #sophiasprayerchain #prayjanuary24 https://t.co/sp9gGBz6Yj — Sophia Campa-Peters (@NinjakittenSoph) January 20, 2018

Sophia’s story eventually reached the White House. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed on a special message from President Trump during a press briefing last week to “keep fighting, to never give up, keep inspiring us all, and never, ever lose faith in God.”

Sophia’s father, Scott Andy Peters, announced that his daughter’s surgery was successful, and that the recovery process is underway.