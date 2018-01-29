7-Day Forecast: Mid-week warmup followed by cold, snowy weekend
-
7-Day Forecast: Mild temps. dip mid-week, rebound for the weekend
-
7-Day Forecast: Mild week followed by cold Christmas weekend
-
7-day forecast: Mild temperatures on tap for weekend, next week
-
7-Day Forecast: Mild weekend, cold moves in next week
-
7-day forecast: Brutal cold continues
-
-
7-day forecast: Bitter cold continues
-
7-Day Forecast: Cold moves in, snow possible this weekend
-
Flurries, snow showers Tuesday morning; Warmup later in week
-
7-Day Forecast: Rainy start followed by a mild week
-
7-Day Forecast: Warm temps continue into early week
-
-
7-day forecast: Warming trend for next week
-
Winter Weather Advisory for PM sleet, freezing rain across Chicago area
-
Milder air arrives ahead of weekend chill