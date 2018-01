Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Museum of Science and Industry played host to some of the city’s most creative minds Saturday night - for the 38th annual Black Creativity Gala.

The crowd was treated to cocktails, dishes, and various musical performances.

Attendees included Governor Bruce Rauner.

The event began as a celebration of the achievements of African-Americans in the past year -- and has since expanded to encourage and raise money for youth programs.