Victim killed in South Loop crash ID’d; 11 others injured

CHICAGO -- The victim killed in a multi-vehicle crash in the South Loop Saturday has been identified.

Darius Sconiers, 35, was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital after a an eight-vehicle crash around 4:20 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Wells and Congress.

According to Facebook, Sconiers was a chef at a popular Chicago steak house.

Eleven other people were injured and eleven others refused transport to the hospitals.

The fire department said seven people were in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing.