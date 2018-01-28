Sunday Brunch: BLT with Whiskey Bacon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chef Cleetus Friedman, the executive chef at the Lakefront Restaurant, stopped by WGN to show how to make a truly unique BLT sandwich.

The Lakefront Restaurant offers lunch, dinner and drinks, with brunch available on Saturdays and Sundays.

Theater on the Lake is available for private rentals, and offers views like no other in the city.

Theater on the Lake

The Lakefront Restaurant

2401 N. Lake Shore Drive

www.theateronthelake.com

BLT with Whiskey Bacon

Servings: Makes 4 sandwiches

8 oz bacon fat mayo

1 head of bibb lettuce

4 vine tomatoes

1 pound of bacon

1 cup of bourbon

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 loaf multigrain bread

Instructions:

In a small saucepan, combine bourbon and brown sugar. let reduce 7 minutes In a pan cook your bacon. once it starts to render, reserve some of the bacon fat for the mayo. When it’s almost crispy add whisky syrup to bacon pan Assemble your sandwich with sliced tomato, a couple of leaves of lettuce, a smear of mayo and toasted grain bread.

Bacon Fat Mayonnaise

3 egg yolks

1 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoons powdered mustard

1 teaspoon sugar

1 tablespoons lemon juice

1 cups vegetable oil

¼ cup warm water

1 cup cooled bacon fat

Instructions:

Beat yolks, salt, mustard powder, sugar, pepper, and lemon juice in a bowl until very thick and pale yellow. Add vegetable oil & bacon fat slowly while whisking at the same time making sure the oil is incorporated. Add warm water to thin if needed.