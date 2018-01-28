× Slick spots Chicago area-wide tonight – some accumulations around the south end of Lake Michigan Monday morning

Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s tonight and spotty icy conditions may develop across the Chicago area overnight, as a southeastward-moving weather impulse kicks off a wide band of variable-intensity scattered light snow. Individuals outside should be aware that slick spots may develop where snowfall is a little heavier, so beware of potentially fast-changing conditions.

During the early morning hours north to northeast winds running a good length of Lake Michigan are likely to develop Lake-effect snow showers that will hit Chicago and south around and just inland of Lake Michigan into northwest Indiana. Accumulations of 1 to 3-inches may occur that could impact the morning commute through that part of our area. The drive could be slowed considerably, and slippery conditions may develop, so start early and again stay alert to possible fast-changing conditions.