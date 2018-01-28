× ‘Serial stowaway’ arrested for refusing to leave O’Hare Airport, officials say

CHICAGO — A woman, known as a serial stowaway, has been arrested for refusing to leave a Chicago airport.

Marilyn Hartman, 66, was arrested Sunday morning around 1:25 a.m. after police said she refused to leave O’Hare International Airport.

Police said they responded to a disturbance call where a woman was refusing to leave part of the airport on Sunday. When police arrived, the woman was no longer on the scene. After searching the airport, police found Hartman in Terminal 3.

Hartman was charged with criminal trespass to state land and violation of bail bond.

Hartman is scheduled to appear in court Sunday.

Hartman has several similar arrests on her record. In 2016, she was sentenced to six months of house arrest at a mental health facility.

Her latest arrest came after police say she got through a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at O’Hare International Airport and boarded a British Airways flight without a ticket or boarding pass. The airline realized Hartman didn’t have a ticket and returned her to Chicago Jan. 18.