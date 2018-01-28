Nicholas Moreano discusses the Bears on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Quarterback? Check. Head coach? Check.

Those are two big things for Ryan Pace to have as he continues his Bears' rebuild in 2018. But when your team has won just 14 games in three years, there is a lot more to do.

The offense is still in need of playmakers, especially at the receiver position. Meanwhile the defense appears to be just a few steps away from being a force in the NFL.

So what's the next big priority this offseason for the Bears? Nicholas Moreano of Da Bears Brothers discussed that on Sunday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Andy Masur. The guys discussed offense and defense along with a quick preview of Super Bowl LII this weekend.

You can watch Nicholas' segments on Sunday's show by clicking on the video above or below.