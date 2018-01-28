× Man killed in Humboldt Park shooting ID’d

CHICAGO – A man killed in a shooting Friday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood has been identified.

Antonio Reyes, 38, was fatally shot on the 2500 block of West Division Street around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Reyes was with another man when they got into an argument with a third man and shots were fired. Reyes was shot in the chest.

Reyes tried to drive himself to the hospital but crashed his car onto the sidewalk. He lived less than one block from the scene.

People who live and work in the area said shootings are becoming more common.