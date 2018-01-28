× Man charged with murder in currency exchange shooting

CHICAGO — A Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery in the shooting death of the owner of a currency exchange business on the city’s Northwest Side.

The Chicago Tribune reports that during a court hearing on Saturday, prosecutors told the judge that 54-year-old Paul Granados fatally shot Horacio Galvan-Hernandez through a plexiglass partition at Envios De Dinero on Wednesday and left with cash.

Prosecutors told the judge that a couple hours after the shooting, Granados reported to police that his gun had been stolen. They said that police realized that the gun matched the description of the weapon used in the robbery and during a search of his home they recovered evidence linking him to the shooting.

The judge ordered Granados held in jail without bail.