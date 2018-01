Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Illinois' best bet to make the big dance resides in Rogers Park.

Loyola sits atop the Missouri Valley Conference all alone after rattling off seven straight wins.

Clayton Custer has led the charge for the Ramblers, acting as floor general alongside his partner in crime since grade school, Ben Richardson.

The two grew up on the same street unknowingly sewing the seeds to Loyola's success, in of all places, a Kansas grade school.